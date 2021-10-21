Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.36 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.44% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFVI. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $15,464,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFVI opened at $9.72 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

