Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.36 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.44% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFVI opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

