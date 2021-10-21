Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.63 Million in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 583,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 3.93% of Moringa Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MACA. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,310,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MACA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

