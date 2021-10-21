Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.31 Million in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.45% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,407,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $4,040,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $3,594,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,457,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.