Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.78 Million in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 699,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.24% of Growth Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GCAC opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

