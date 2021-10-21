Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.83 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of FTAC Hera Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,556,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $19,500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth $16,037,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $9,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $8,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HERA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

