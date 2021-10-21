Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $7.25 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.74% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,898,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth $2,814,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth $821,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

