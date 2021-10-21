Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.26% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EJFA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $967,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000.

NASDAQ EJFA opened at $9.93 on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

