Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 452,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.51% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000.

NASDAQ:RXRA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

