Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 3.65% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $243,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $487,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

