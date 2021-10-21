Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.46% of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $14,640,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $14,640,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

FTPA stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

