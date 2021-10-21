Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFFE. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $2,959,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $12,970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $977,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $9.90 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.