Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth $125,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth $246,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Shares of CFFE opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.