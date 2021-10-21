Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 583,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 3.93% of Moringa Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MACA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth $241,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $483,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MACA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

