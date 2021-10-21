Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $7.21 Million Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 743,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.41% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at about $2,417,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

TBCP opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

