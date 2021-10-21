Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 578,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.34% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $198,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkuri Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

