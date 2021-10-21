Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.88% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARRW. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,897,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000.

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

