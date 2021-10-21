Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.52% of Foresight Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,529,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,406,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,612,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

