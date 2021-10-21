Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.99% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

