Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,000. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units accounts for 0.5% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $53,077,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth about $999,000.

Shares of SHQAU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

