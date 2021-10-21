Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 7.26% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Shares of ITQ stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

