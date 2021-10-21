Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.65% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,230,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,199,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

