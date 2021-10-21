Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.76% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KAII opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

