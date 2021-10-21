Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,853,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,000,000.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYAU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.