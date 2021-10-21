Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 425,000 Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.58% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $554,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $482,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.