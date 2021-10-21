Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 533,524 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 533,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.81% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.