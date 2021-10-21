Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Aequi Acquisition worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ARBG opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

