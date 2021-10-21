Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.85 Million Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 499,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.07% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,446,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000.

ATVC stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

