Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.86 Million Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.55% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of KRNL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

