Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.87 Million Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.65% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

