Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.88 Million Position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.46% of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $14,640,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $14,640,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTPA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

