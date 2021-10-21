Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.82 Million Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.05% of DHC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $388,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $485,000.

DHCA stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

