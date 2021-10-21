Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 645,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,558,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,042,000.

NASDAQ RAMMU opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

