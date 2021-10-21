Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPARU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $15,870,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,050,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ CPARU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.