Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 699,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 3.24% of Growth Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCAC. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GCAC opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.