Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.91% of Pine Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,277,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.