Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 866,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.19% of Priveterra Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMGM stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

