Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 550,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.70% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $240,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,046,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,932,000.

THMA stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

