Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $850.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Radius Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Radius Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Radius Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.