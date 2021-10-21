Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $850.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1,170.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.