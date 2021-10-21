Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.39 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00004825 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $76.39 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,730.72 or 0.99825623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.40 or 0.06520334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,194,217 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

