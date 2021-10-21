Rally (RLY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.75 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $187.68 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.43 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.06 or 0.06532035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022553 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

