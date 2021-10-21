Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $14.50

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.06. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 2,216 shares changing hands.

METC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a P/E ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

