Rate3 (RTE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $239,612.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $602,347.47 and $239,612.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

