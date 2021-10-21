Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $66,257.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $66,257.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

