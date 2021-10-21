Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $740.15 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $10.27 or 0.00016448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $740.15 million and approximately $183.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,072,951 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

