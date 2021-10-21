Raymond James Boosts United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $38.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $165,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

