Raymond James Boosts United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $38.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $165,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
