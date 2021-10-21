Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $112.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

NYSE:RJF opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $101.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 215.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Raymond James by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

