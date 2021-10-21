Raymond James Reiterates C$11.50 Price Target for Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a C$11.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.81. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $228,767.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

