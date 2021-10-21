Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 133.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 32,428 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $91.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

